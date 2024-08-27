Verano Expands U.S. Cannabis Footprint With New Buyouts

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, has solidified its presence in the U.S. cannabis market by completing the acquisition of three subsidiaries from The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. This strategic move includes two subsidiaries in Arizona (203 Organix, L.L.C. and Salubrious Wellness Center, Inc.) and the third one in Virginia (Columbia Care Eastern Virginia LLC.), enhancing Verano’s market footprint in key regions and positioning the company for significant growth.

The acquisition deal was initiated on July 29. This deal helps Verano foray into the Virginia market, ahead of the Adult Use Program launch. It will deepen the company’s footprint in Arizona.

Verano Enters Virginia Market

Verano's acquisition of Columbia Care Eastern Virginia LLC marks a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. By becoming the sole vertical cannabis operator in Health Service Area 5 (HSA 5) of Eastern Virginia, Verano gains exclusive access to a market with nearly two million residents and a thriving tourism industry. This acquisition includes an active cultivation and production facility, along with six operational dispensaries in major cities like Hampton, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

Virginia’s cannabis program is uniquely structured, allowing only one operator per health service area. This exclusivity not only limits competition but also provides Verano with the opportunity to establish a dominant presence in the state, especially as the market prepares for the potential legalization of adult-use cannabis. The addition of delivery services and wholesale opportunities across the Commonwealth further enhances Verano’s capacity to serve a broader customer base, setting the stage for future growth.

VRNOF Strengthens Operations in Arizona

In Arizona, Verano’s acquisition of 203 Organix, L.L.C. and Salubrious Wellness Center, Inc. significantly boosts its operational capabilities. With this deal, Verano’s retail footprint expands to eight locations, including new dispensaries in Tempe and Prescott. This complements its existing Zen Leaf dispensaries and multiple cultivation and processing facilities, enabling the company to meet growing consumer demand and strengthen its position in the Arizona market.



The addition of these assets in Arizona not only increases Verano’s cultivation capacity but also enhances its ability to deliver a diverse range of cannabis products. The expanded retail presence, coupled with high-performing dispensaries in strategic locations, aligns with Verano’s goal of broadening access to its award-winning brand portfolio.

Veranos' Strategic Growth and Future Outlook

Verano’s strategic acquisitions in Virginia and Arizona are pivotal to its long-term growth plans. By consolidating its market presence in these states, Verano is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, particularly the anticipated shift toward adult-use cannabis in Virginia. The company’s ability to integrate and optimize these new operations reflects its commitment to maintaining a top-tier status in the competitive cannabis industry.

Veranos Aided by Cannabis Market Prospects

Going by a Fortune Business Insights report, the global cannabis market is experiencing explosive growth. It is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030, at a staggering CAGR of 34.03%. This surge will be driven by increasing legalization and recognition of cannabis' medicinal and therapeutic benefits worldwide.

VRNOF Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of VRNOF have plunged 14.1% against the industry’s 10.5% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Veranos stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

