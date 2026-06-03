Verano Advances U.S. Exchange Uplisting Plans: Time to Invest?

Verano Holdings Corporation VRNO recently announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, adding to a series of strategic moves aimed at strengthening the company's positioning in U.S. capital markets. The move follows Verano's redomestication to the United States last year and comes as the cannabis industry navigates a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

VRNO’s Latest Move Strengthens U.S. Uplisting Strategy

The reverse stock split represents the latest step in the company’s broader effort to position itself for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. stock exchange. Last November, Verano completed its redomestication to Nevada from British Columbia, Canada, aligning its corporate structure more closely with its U.S.-based operations and enhancing its appeal to domestic investors. The newly announced reverse split further supports that objective by increasing the stock's trading price, an important consideration for exchange listing requirements.

Management has also been increasingly vocal about its readiness for future U.S. capital market opportunities. During the company's first-quarter 2026earnings call management noted that it remains engaged with major U.S. exchanges and is actively preparing for potential regulatory changes. The company also indicated that its earlier redomestication and recent financial initiatives were designed, in part, to support a future uplisting.

A successful uplisting could be a meaningful catalyst for Verano. Currently, many institutional investors face restrictions on investing in cannabis companies that trade outside major U.S. exchanges, limiting the pool of potential shareholders. An uplisting could improve liquidity, enhance visibility and broaden investor participation, potentially helping to narrow the valuation gap between U.S. cannabis operators and companies listed on major exchanges.

The timing is also notable. Verano's latest move comes as federal cannabis reform efforts continue to gain momentum. Recently, the Department of Justice moved certain state-licensed medical cannabis products to Schedule III and initiated a broader review process for marijuana rescheduling. These developments could improve access to capital and attract broader institutional participation over time, making Verano's recent strategic moves particularly noteworthy.

While an uplisting is not guaranteed, Verano appears to be taking deliberate steps to ensure it is ready should an opportunity emerge. However, investors should look beyond these developments and evaluate the company's broader fundamentals before determining how to approach the stock.

VRNO Balances Growth Initiatives With Industry Challenges

In the first quarter of 2026, revenues totaled $208 million, down 1% year over year but rose 1% sequentially. The topline was primarily driven by growth across the retail segment, supported by stronger performance across key markets such as Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and West Virginia. In contrast, Verano’s wholesale business continued to face pressure from heightened competition and promotional activity across the industry.

Despite these challenges, Verano maintained stable profitability during the quarter. Gross profit margin held steady at 47.5%, while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 1.5% to nearly $86 million. This increase was primarily attributable to additional costs associated with new store openings, as the company continued to expand its operating footprint and product portfolio.

During the quarter, the company launched new products across several categories, expanded its HYPHEN vape platform into additional markets and opened three new MÜV dispensaries. Management expects to open approximately five to 10 additional dispensaries in 2026, primarily in Florida, while continuing to invest in production capacity and retail enhancements.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about growth opportunities across several key markets, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas. Combined with ongoing operational improvements and a more favorable regulatory environment, these initiatives could support Verano's growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

Cutthroat Competition

Verano operates in an increasingly competitive U.S. cannabis market, where price compression and oversupply continue to weigh on operators. The company competes with several large multi-state operators (MSOs), including Curaleaf Holdings CURLF and Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, both of which are also positioning themselves to benefit from evolving federal cannabis policies and potential access to major U.S. exchanges.

Unlike some cannabis companies that have built meaningful international operations, Verano remains predominantly dependent on the U.S. market for its revenues. Green Thumb is similarly focused on the United States, making both companies highly reliant on domestic cannabis demand and U.S. regulatory developments.

Curaleaf, meanwhile, has increasingly diversified its revenue base through international operations, particularly in Europe. This international exposure provides Curaleaf with an additional growth avenue beyond the U.S. cannabis market and may help offset some of the risks associated with an increasingly competitive domestic industry.

VRNO Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Verano have outperformed the industry this year, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Loss estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved over the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play VRNO Stock

Verano appears to be making steady progress on several fronts. The company's efforts to position itself for a potential U.S. exchange uplisting, combined with stable operating performance and ongoing expansion initiatives, have strengthened its long-term investment case.

However, investors need to recognize that federal cannabis reform is unfolding gradually rather than through a rapid policy shift. Even if reforms continue to advance, several restrictions surrounding U.S. cannabis businesses are likely to remain in place, meaning the path toward broader industry normalization could take longer than investors expect.

Verano operates in a highly competitive industry, facing pressure from well-established operators such as Curaleaf and Green Thumb. Given the regulatory uncertainty and competitive landscape, investors may want to adopt a wait-and-watch approach toward the stock. Those considering an investment in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company should exercise caution and closely monitor both regulatory developments and its ability to sustain recent operational momentum.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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