Veralto (VLTO) Price Target Increased by 8.91% to 91.46

The average one-year price target for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) has been revised to 91.46 / share. This is an increase of 8.91% from the prior estimate of 83.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.43% from the latest reported closing price of 86.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 1,364 owner(s) or 1,118.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTO is 0.14%, an increase of 66.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 851.94% to 231,445K shares. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,676K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 6,544K shares.

Brown Advisory holds 6,419K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 417.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,582K shares.

