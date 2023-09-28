Veralto To Be Added To S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Veralto Corp. (VLTO) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on October 2, replacing DXC Technology Co. (DXC) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3.

DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. (EBIX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3.

S&P 500 &100 constituent Danaher Corp. (DHR) is spinning off Veralto in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2.

Following the spin-off, the parent Danaher will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. DXC Technologies is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Ebix is no longer representative of the small-cap market space, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

WK Kellogg Co. (KLG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. S&P 500 constituent Kellogg Co. (K) is spinning off WK Kellogg in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2.

Following the spin-off, the parent Kellogg will have a name change to Kellanova and will remain in the S&P 500. American Vanguard is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, Vestis Corp. (VSTS) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing Kohl's Corp. (KSS) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. Kohl's will replace Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aramark (ARMK) is spinning off Vestis in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Aramark will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Kohl's is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space. Hawaiian Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

