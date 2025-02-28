Veralto Stock Rises 15% in a Year: Here's What You Should Know

Veralto Corporation VLTO has had a decent run over the past year, gaining 15%.

VLTO has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

VLTO has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth rate of 6.3%. The company’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 are expected to grow at 3.4% and 9%, respectively.

VLTO’s Leading Growth in Water Quality

VLTO’s leadership in the Water Quality segment positions it to capitalize on robust growth opportunities in the United States. The industrial and municipal verticals serve as key drivers of this growth. In the industrial vertical, the CHIPS Act of 2022 provides a significant tailwind through semiconductor manufacturing grants, research investments and tax credits. Additionally, the global increase in semiconductor production enhances VLTO’s prospects, as ultra-pure water is critical for semiconductor manufacturing.

While the semiconductor industry has faced recent challenges, the long-term outlook remains favorable, driven by rising demand for digital tools, AI and autonomous technologies, which necessitate more semiconductor production. In the municipal vertical, increased U.S. government funding to address the country’s water infrastructure challenges offers a strong growth catalyst. This support is expected to boost investments in upgrading and modernizing water systems, further driving demand for VLTO’s solutions. The company’s WC revenues grew 3.4% year over year in 2024.

VLTO is Driving Innovation in PQI Leadership

VLTO has established itself as a trusted leader in the Product Quality and Inspection (PQI) segment, serving the major consumer-packaged goods (CPG), life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies. The Marketing & Coding (M&C) sub-segment is the largest contributor to PQI’s revenues, reflecting its critical role in driving industry growth. M&C has become indispensable for CPG and pharmaceutical companies in a digital-first world. In the pharmaceutical sector, coding ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates accurate data management and enhances communication with healthcare professionals and patients.

These capabilities are vital as the industry increasingly relies on digital solutions for efficiency and transparency. For CPG companies, M&C integrates supply chain operations with consumer insights, enabling quick adaptation to market trends and fostering stronger customer engagement. This innovation helps businesses stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape. By addressing these critical needs, VLTO empowers its clients to innovate, build stronger customer relationships and maintain a competitive edge. This robust positioning within high-growth industries highlights VLTO’s potential for sustained success, making it an appealing investment opportunity for stakeholders seeking exposure to innovative and resilient markets.

The company’s PQI revenues grew 3.7% year over year in 2024. The recent acquisition of TraceGains strengthened the segment by adding advanced digital workflow solutions, particularly for the food and beverage industry.

Veralto’s Trojan Technologies is set to strengthen its European customer support and service excellence through the planned acquisition of AQUAFIDES, expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2025. This acquisition will also broaden VLTO’s UV treatment portfolio with specialized, fit-for-purpose systems.

VLTO’s Commitment to Shareholder Value Growth

VLTO’s commitment to shareholder returns, despite being a recent entrant to the stock market, makes it an appealing investment option. Since its NYSE listing in late 2024, the company has consistently paid a quarterly dividend of 9 cents, demonstrating financial discipline. The recent 22% dividend increase to 11 cents per share further underscores VLTO’s confidence in its financial strength and growth prospects. This early adoption of a progressive dividend policy is particularly significant for a newly listed company, as it signals stability, profitability and a shareholder-friendly approach.

