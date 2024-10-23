Veralto sees Q4 adjusted EPS 86c-90c, consensus 90c

Sees Q4 non-GAAP core sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits year-over-year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VLTO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.