Veralto raises 2024 adjusted EPS view to $3.44-$3.48 from $3.37-$3.45

October 23, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Consensus for 2024 EPS is $3.45. Sees 2024 core sales growth in the low single-digits from $5.02B in 2023. Consensus for 2024 revenue is $5.18B.

