Veralto Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Veralto Corporation VLTO reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.2% and increased 11.2% year over year. Total revenues of $1.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by a 0.6% margin and rose 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The stock has gained 6.9% over the past six months, outperforming the 4.5% decline of the industry but underperforming the 25.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



VLTO’s Quarterly Numbers in Detail

The Water Quality segment recorded revenues of $856 million, which grew 6.9% year over year. The Product, Quality & Innovation segment’s top line gained 6.8% year over year to $548 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $347 million, a 6.12% rise from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA margin declined 20 basis points to 24.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow of VLTO

Veralto exited the third quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.78 billion compared with the December-end quarter’s $1.1 billion. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $2.67 million compared with $2.60 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

VLTO generated $270 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditure was $12 million.

VLTO’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Veralto expects revenues to grow in the low single digits year over year and projects adjusted diluted earnings per share between 95 cents and 98 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is 95 cents per share.

For the full-year 2025, the company has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $3.82- $3.85, up from its prior guidance range of $3.72-$3.80. The current year’s Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.80. VLTO also raised its full-year cash flow conversion guidance to approximately 100%.

This full-year guidance assumes mid-single-digit core sales growth, with adjusted operating profit margin expansion in the range of flat to +25 basis points year over year.

VLTO has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Earnings Snapshot

Paychex, Inc. PAYX has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

PAYX’s fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

FactSet FDS has reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025.

FDS’s earnings per share of $4.05 missed the consensus mark by 2.4% but increased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $596.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

