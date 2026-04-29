Veralto Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Veralto VLTO reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

VLTO’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 beat the consensus mark of $1.02 and rose 12.6% year over year. Total revenues came in at $1.42 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion and increasing 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Veralto Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Veralto Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veralto Corporation Quote

Over the past year, VLTO shares have declined 10.8% compared with the industry's 10.3% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 33% in the said time frame.

Quarterly Details of Veralto

Revenues from the Water Quality segment were $874 billion, increasing 10.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Product Quality and Innovation revenues in the first quarter of 2026 grew 1.7% to $548 million.

Operating profit was $338 million, increasing 5% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 25.1%, up 10 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

Veralto exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.43 billion compared with $1.23 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Net debt was $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

VLTO generated $182 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $12 million. Free cash flow was $170 million.

VLTO’s Q2 & 2026 Outlook

For second-quarter 2026, management expects core sales growth of 3%-4% year over year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between 96 cents and $1.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.02.

For 2026, the company projects core sales growth to be in the range of 3.0% to 4.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $4.20 and $4.28. The midpoint ($4.24) is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21.

VLTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.