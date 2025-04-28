Veralto to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Veralto Corporation VLTO is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, before market open.

VLTO’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

VLTO’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting a 3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. VLTO’s strong position in the Water Quality segment allows it to capitalize on robust growth opportunities in the United States, with the industrial and municipal sectors acting as primary growth drivers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Water Quality is expected to be $772 million in the March-end quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, revenues from the Product Quality & Inspection segment are estimated at $512.4 million.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 87 cents, implying a 3.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Robust operating efficiency is expected to have driven bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for VLTO

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VLTO this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VLTO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Veralto Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Veralto Corporation price-eps-surprise | Veralto Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.20 per share, implying 9.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6. (See the ZacksEarnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 1.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 4.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Thomson Reuters beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8%.

TRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1.

