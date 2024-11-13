News & Insights

Veralto To Invest Approx. $15 Mln In Axine Water Technologies

November 13, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corp. (VLTO), Wednesday announced the decision to invest about $15 million in Axine Water Technologies, establishing a minority interest in the electrochemical oxidation technology provider.

The investment also includes a commercial agreement in North America with the Company's Trojan Technologies business to expand the reach of Axine in municipal and industrial markets.

During the pre-market hours, Veralto's stock is trading at $103.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

