Veralto Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Veralto Corporation VLTO is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 95 cents per share, indicating an increase of 6.74% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.40 billion, which indicates a rise of 6.23% year over year.

VLTO’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.28%.

VLTO’s Q3 Expectations

We anticipate that VLTO capitalized on strong growth opportunities in the United States during the quarter by leveraging its solid position in the Water Quality segment, particularly supported by demand from the industrial and municipal sectors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water Quality revenues is pegged at $855.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. Revenues from the Product Quality & Inspection segment are estimated to be $541.1 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago actual.

Robust operating efficiency is expected to have driven bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for VLTO

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VLTO this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

VLTO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-moving news.)

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Verisk Analytics VRSK: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VRSK beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

