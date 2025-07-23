Veralto Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Veralto Corporation VLTO is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLTO’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter has been revised upward by 4.7% year over year to 89 cents per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.3% year over year.

VLTO’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%.

Veralto Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Veralto Corporation price-eps-surprise | Veralto Corporation Quote

VLTO’s Q2 Expectations

We expectthat VLTO has leveraged its strong position in the Water Quality segment to capitalize on robust growth opportunities in the United States in the quarter, driven primarily by the industrial and municipal sectors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water Quality revenues is pegged at $801million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3%. Revenues from the Product Quality & Inspection segment are estimated at $534million, up 4.5% from the year-ago actual.

Robust operating efficiency is expected to have driven bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for VLTO

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VLTO this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

VLTO has an Earnings ESP of -0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Api Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, indicating a 10% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents per share, suggesting a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 4.1%.

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, implying a 3.5% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.36 per share. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.9%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.