VERALTO Earnings Results: $VLTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERALTO ($VLTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, beating estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,332,000,000, beating estimates of $1,306,286,276 by $25,713,724.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VLTO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VERALTO Insider Trading Activity

VERALTO insiders have traded $VLTO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HONEYCUTT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,828 shares for an estimated $2,071,448 .

. SUREKHA TRIVEDI (SVP, Strategy & Sustainability) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,932 shares for an estimated $193,854 .

. MELISSA AQUINO (SVP, Water Quality) sold 463 shares for an estimated $46,114

BERNARD M SKEETE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $21,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VERALTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of VERALTO stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.