Veralto Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 04, 2025 — 04:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.345 billion from $1.288 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.345 Bln vs. $1.288 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88

