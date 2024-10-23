News & Insights

Veralto Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 23, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $219 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.314 billion from $1.255 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $219 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.314 Bln vs. $1.255 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.44 to $3.48

