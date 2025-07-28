Veralto Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $222 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.371 billion from $1.288 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $222 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.371 Bln vs. $1.288 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.