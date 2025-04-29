Markets
VLTO

Veralto Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 29, 2025 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $225 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.332 billion from $1.246 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $225 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $1.332 Bln vs. $1.246 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VLTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.