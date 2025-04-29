Veralto Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $225 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.332 billion from $1.246 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70

