Veralto Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $241 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $274 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $1.474 billion from $1.371 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $241 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.474 Bln vs. $1.371 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.06 To $ 1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 5.0 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.35 To $ 4.43 Full year revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 4.5 %

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