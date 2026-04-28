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Veralto Corporation Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

April 28, 2026 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $254 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.422 billion from $1.332 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $254 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.422 Bln vs. $1.332 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.96 To $ 1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3.0 % To 4.0 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.20 To $ 4.28 Full year revenue guidance: 3.0 % To 4.5 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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