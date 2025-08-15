Veralto Benefits From TraceGains Buyout Amid High Competition

Veralto VLTO reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. VLTO’s adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.5% and increased 9.4% year over year. Total revenues of $1.37 billion beat the consensus estimate by a 2.1% margin and rose 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

How Is Veralto Faring?

VLTO's leadership in the Water Quality segment positions it to capitalize on robust growth opportunities in the United States. This growth is driven by the industrial and municipal verticals. In the industrial vertical, the CHIPS Act of 2022 promotes semiconductor manufacturing grants, research investments and tax credits.

In the municipal vertical, increased U.S. government funding to address the country’s water infrastructure problems offers a strong growth catalyst. This support is anticipated to boost investments in upgrading and modernizing water systems, driving VLTO services demand.

TraceGains buyout improves the Product Quality and Innovation (“PQI”) segment by adding advanced digital workflow solutions, mainly for the food and beverage industry. The acquired company’s supply-chain traceability and compliance expertise boost time-to-market for consumer brands.

VLTO displays a robust liquidity position. At the end of the second quarter, the company reported a current ratio of 2.32, substantially higher than the industry average of 1.04. A current ratio above 1 signifies that VLTO possesses sufficient assets to meet its short-term liabilities, reflecting financial stability.

Despite being a newer entrant to the stock market, VLTO’s commitment to shareholder returns makes it an appealing investment option. Since its NYSE listing in late 2023, the company has paid out a quarterly dividend of 9 cents, demonstrating financial discipline. The recent 22% dividend boost to 11 cents per share further underscores VLTO’s confidence in its financial strength and growth prospects. Veralto stands highly appealing to income-seeking investors.

However, being a relatively new entrant to the stock market, its share price has witnessed some volatility as the company works to establish a stable market presence. Unpredictability of this sort can be unsettling for risk-averse investors, who generally prefer stocks with a longer trading history and more consistent performance trends.

Veralto faces competitive pressure from both established companies and new entrants in the PQI and digital workflow solution markets. These competitors may provide similar or better technologies at lower prices, which can limit VLTO’s market share and growth opportunities. As the industry becomes more crowded, the company may find it hard to stand out, possibly leading to lower customer loyalty or price cuts, ultimately impacting profitability and investor confidence.

Other Stocks to Watch

Here are two stocks fromthe broader Zacks Business Services sector:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.3%. MEG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 80.3%, on average.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation ZWS: The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%. ZWS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10%, on average.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.