Veralto Acquires TraceGains For $350 Mln

October 07, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO), a provider of water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services, Monday said it has acquired TraceGains, a digital supplier management solution firm for $350 million.

TraceGains is complementary to Veralto's Esko that provides digital workflow solutions for packaging and label design.

In 2024, TraceGains is expected to bring in more than $30 million in sales.

"The acquisition of TraceGains, in combination with our Esko business, strategically expands our digital offering and provides us the opportunity to deliver greater value to consumer brands as they digitize critical workflows with connected data across new product development, compliance and packaging," said Jennifer Honeycutt, Veralto's President and Chief Executive Officer.

