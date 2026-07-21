Veralto Acquires India's Alfaa UV To Expand Water Treatment Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corp. (VLTO), a technology company, on Tuesday acquired Alfaa UV for an undisclosed amount to expand its ultraviolet water treatment portfolio.

The company said Alfaa UV will be integrated into its Trojan Technologies business.

The acquisition adds locally tailored UV water treatment solutions and an established commercial presence in India.

The acquisition is expected to support its growth in India and create opportunities to expand its water treatment business across the Asia-Pacific region.

The India-based Alfaa UV provides ultraviolet water treatment solutions for industrial and commercial applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and building services sectors.

In the pre-market trading, Veralto Corp is 4.30% higher at $97.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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