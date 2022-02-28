Banking

Verallia temporarily halts production at plant in Western Ukraine

Sarah Morland Reuters
French glass bottle maker Verallia will temporarily halt production at its Zorya site in Western Ukraine to protect its staff, the company said on the fifth day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

Verallia said on Monday it plans to keep two furnaces running hot for the time being, but it might completely halt production if the situation in the country worsens, a statement said.

"We have decided to temporarily shut down production - in line with our crisis plans - in an orderly and controlled manner at the present time in order to protect the workforce," said Dirk Bissel, the head of the group's German branch.

The group said it had last year generated around 50 million euros ($56 million) in sales in the country, where it sells half its products locally and exports most of the remainder to other parts of Europe.

Verallia posted revenue of 2.67 billion euros for last year.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

