Veradigm Stock Slides After Missing Nasdaq Filing Deadline

February 27, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) shares are down more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the Company said it does not expect to have filed its financial statements by Nasdaq's February 27, 2024 Deadline.

To regain compliance, the company had to file an annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, by February 27, 2024.

Further, the Company said it is working diligently to file its required financial statements, and ultimately to regain compliance.

Currently, shares are at $7.75, down 6.74 percent from the previous close of $8.31 on a volume of 4,959,364.

