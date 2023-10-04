Veradigm (MDRX) Advances Tie-Up to Enhance Care Delivery

Veradigm Inc. MDRX and Holmusk, in a recent press release, jointly announced the next stage in its strategic collaboration. Veradigm is also making an additional financial investment in Holmusk, building on a collaboration launched early this year when Veradigm became the lead investor in Holmusk’s Series B financing round.

Holmusk is a renowned global behavioral health real-world evidence company.

The latest progress in Veradigm’s partnership is expected to significantly expand the database and enable deeper analysis and insights to augment care delivery and improve behavioral health outcomes.

Rationale Behind the Progress

The collaboration leverages the strengths of each company to drive innovation in behavioral health and create the evidence required to make advancements in the field. In this new phase of the tie-up, cohorts of millions of behavioral health patients and related de-identified clinical data from Veradigm are expected to be added to Holmusk’s NeuroBlu Database.

Per Veradigm’s management, Holmusk’s expertise in preparing clinical real-world data for analysis will likely be crucial in unlocking new insights from its existing resources. Management also believes that this will likely enable the creation of important evidence to improve behavioral health outcomes worldwide.

Holmusk’s management believes this collaboration to be a crucial step as it works to eliminate the gaps in evidence, information and learning that have hindered the progress of the behavioral health industry to an outcome-based reimbursement system and a learning healthcare system.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market.Us published on GlobeNewswire, the global behavioral health market demonstrated a total valuation of $140.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed $227.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors like the rising prevalence of mental health disorders and clinical and technological advancements are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest announcement of the new phase of the investment will likely provide a significant impetus to Veradigm’s business.

Notable Developments

Last month, Veradigm announced a strategic collaboration with On Belay Health Solutions. The tie-up aims to support primary care providers in improving patients’ health outcomes while strengthening their practices’ financial foundation.

In July, Veradigm signed two multi-year healthcare provider agreements during the second quarter of 2023. It expanded its agreement with the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, whereas Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine contracted for Veradigm Revenue Cycle Services, Veradigm Payerpath, Veradigm Guided Scheduling and Veradigm FollowMyHealth to enhance their patient experience and billing process.

Price Performance

Shares of Veradigm have lost 14.6% in the past year against the industry’s 2.1% rise and the S&P 500’s 12.2% growth.



