Veracyte's Percepta Nasal Swab Test To Assess Lung Cancer Risk With Accuracy

(RTTNews) - Global diagnostics company Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) announced Wednesday that its Percepta Nasal Swab test could determine lung cancer risk, with high accuracy, in those who currently smoke or have previously smoked and have lung nodules.

As per the clinical validation data CHEST study, the non-invasive genomic test could help physicians guide the next steps and enable them to potentially avoid unnecessary invasive procedures.

Lung nodules are an early indicator of lung cancer.

The CHEST study evaluated 1,120 patients with malignant or benign lung nodules and also evaluated nasal samples from an independent cohort of 312 eligible patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.