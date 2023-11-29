News & Insights

Veracyte's Percepta Nasal Swab Test To Assess Lung Cancer Risk With Accuracy

November 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - Global diagnostics company Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) announced Wednesday that its Percepta Nasal Swab test could determine lung cancer risk, with high accuracy, in those who currently smoke or have previously smoked and have lung nodules.

As per the clinical validation data CHEST study, the non-invasive genomic test could help physicians guide the next steps and enable them to potentially avoid unnecessary invasive procedures.

Lung nodules are an early indicator of lung cancer.

The CHEST study evaluated 1,120 patients with malignant or benign lung nodules and also evaluated nasal samples from an independent cohort of 312 eligible patients.

