Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $35.00, changing hands as low as $34.42 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, VCYT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.69 per share, with $86.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their book value »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.