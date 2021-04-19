Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $44.08 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCYT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.19 per share, with $86.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.