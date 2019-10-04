Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.07, changing hands as high as $23.52 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCYT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.13 per share, with $31.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.94.

