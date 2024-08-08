Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, '24 Sales View Up

Veracyte VCYT delivered second-quarter 2024 adjusted diluted earnings of 30 cents per share, up a stupendous 150% from the year-ago period’s level. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share.

Revenues

Revenues increased 26.7% year over year to $114.4 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%.

Segmental Details

Testing revenues totaled $107 million in the reported quarter, up 31% year over year. This rise was mainly due to increased Decipher and Affirma volumes.

Product revenues fell 3% year over year to $3.9 million.

Biopharmaceutical and other revenues of $3.6 million reflected a 22% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was mainly due to the overall spending constraints across the industry.

Margins

The total cost of revenues (product, testing, biopharmaceutical and other) was $33.6 million, up 13.2% year over year.

The gross profit rose 33.3% to $80.8 million. The gross margin expanded 350 basis points (bps) to 70.6%.

Selling and marketing expenses fell 5.9% to $24.2 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 26.7% to $31.7 million. R&D expenses totaled $16.5 million, up 31.3% year over year. The company delivered an operating profit of $8.4 million in the second quarter against an operating loss of $2.7 million during the prior-year period.

Cash, Capital Structure and Solvency

Veracyte exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $235.9 million compared with $209.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The cumulative net cash outflow from operating activities at the end of the reported quarter was $20.6 million compared with $14.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Vertacyte provided a revised financial outlook for 2024.

Revenues for 2024 are now expected to be in the band of $432-$438 million (up from the previous guidance of $402-$410 million), representing year-over-year growth of 20-21% and testing revenue growth of approximately 25%. The top-line estimate is currently pegged at $406.1 million.

Our Take

Veracyte reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing their respective estimates. The company had a strong start to 2024, driven by robust growth from its market-leading Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. With Decipher Prostrate, Veracyte delivered a new quarterly volume record, with growth coming from both new and existing providers.

Meanwhile, the decrease in product revenues was mainly due to the lower demand for Prosigna, which was affected by the supplier issues seen previously. The Biopharma business continued to be adversely impacted by industry-wide spending constraints.

The raised 2024 revenue guidance instills optimism among investors.

