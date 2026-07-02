Veracyte Stock Surges 117% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?

Veracyte’s VCYT shares have surged 117% over the past year, showing impressive momentum. It has significantly outperformed the industry’s 11.9% decline and the S&P 500 composite’s 23.9% gain.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Veracyte offers advanced genomic tests that combine deep scientific, clinical and machine-learning expertise with other capabilities. Presently, the portfolio includes Afirma (for thyroid cancer), Decipher Prostate (prostate cancer), Prosigna (breast cancer) and Decipher Bladder (bladder cancer), with additional tests in development. The company also has operations in San Diego, CA; Austin, TX; and Haifa, Israel.

Key Catalysts for VCYT’s Growth

Veracyte’s share price is trending upward, prompted by its durable long-term growth strategy. The company prioritizes expansion into minimal residual disease (MR) and recurrence testing, broader international access through IVDs and novel products that address new clinical questions.

In the first quarter, it reiterated that TrueMRD remains the next platform extension and is on track for launch in muscle-invasive bladder cancer by the end of the second quarter, initially focusing on recurrence monitoring following curative-intent therapy. Beyond new tests, Veracyte also advanced its international strategy, with ongoing development efforts aimed at offering Decipher and Prosigna as future in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests outside the United States.

Investors are also focused on the company’s comprehensive Afirma solution. In the first quarter of 2026, Afirma volumes increased about 12% year over year to approximately 17,200 tests and revenues rose 21%. It expects Afirma revenue growth in the high single digit to low double-digit range for full-year 2026, supported by workflow improvements and continued demand across the customer base.

Veracyte exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $439 million and no current debt, reflecting strong solvency. The company’s ability to cover near-term obligations is further supported by a strong current ratio of 9.31. Consistent with the past quarters, it did not report any long-term debt at the end of the quarter under review.

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Factors That May Offset VCYT’s Gains

Veracyte’s operations remain exposed to macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rate volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations and evolving international trade policies and government actions relating to tariffs. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and related conditions in and around Israel may disrupt the company’s Haifa operations tied to the C2i acquisition.

VCYT operates in markets where genomic diagnostics adoption is advancing and competitors continue to invest in alternative methods and broader test menus. Competitive intensity can also show up through litigation.

A Glance at VCYT’s Estimates

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $1.87.

Revenues are projected to grow 12.4% to $581.1 million in 2026, while the same for 2027 is expected to reach $640.7 million (up 10.3%).

Key Pick

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.