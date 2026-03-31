Is Veracyte Stock the Right Pick for Your Portfolio Now?

Veracyte VCYT is well-poised to grow in the upcoming quarters owing to its ongoing sales momentum of Afirma and Decipher Prostate tests. The research-use-only Afirma Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery (“GRID”) offering is seeing growing uptake in academic settings. Solid financial health further adds to the stock’s appeal. Meanwhile, operational headwinds from macroeconomic pressures and fierce rivalry continue to be a concern for Veracyte.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 3%, against the 3.8% fall of the industry and the S&P 500 composite’s 16.4% gain.

The renowned diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.6% favorably compares to the industry’s -1% yield. Veracyte topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.4%.

Positives for VCYT Stock

Afirma Continues to Outperform: Veracyte’s comprehensive Afirma solution efficiently addresses the complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company delivered strong 12% volume growth, driven by a steady pipeline of new account wins and increased utilization per account. The research-use-only GRID offering, which provides physicians with additional data to advance thyroid nodules in cancer research, is gaining traction in academic circles.



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In November 2025, the company published two studies demonstrating the Afirma GRID’s ability to help define the future of thyroid nodule evaluation. With research and clinical evidence continuing to build momentum, Veracyte remains confident in the test’s ability to further gain market share. The company is also working to transition Afirma to the new V2 Veracyte transcriptome, running on the latest and most cost-effective next-generation sequencing technology. The launch is part of its efforts to reduce the cost of goods sold and improve the efficiency of the testing business.

Strength of the Decipher Franchise: One of the principal sources of revenues for the company, the Decipher Prostate cancer tests are developed through whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning to predict a patient’s risk of progressing to metastatic disease within five years, which helps physicians determine the right treatment plan. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Veracyte performed roughly 27,200 Decipher tests, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of over 20% year-over-year volume growth.

In April, Veracyte announced the expanded availability of the Decipher Prostate test to patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The test now has more than 100 publications demonstrating its clinical utility and validity across the prostate cancer risk spectrum, along with an additional 100 publications leveraging the company’s research-use-only GRID platform. The test’s rapid penetration is surpassing internal expectations, with broad-based growth across each biopsy and NCCN risk category.

Favorable Liquidity Position: Veracyte exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $413 million and no current debt, reflecting strong solvency. The company’s ability to cover near-term obligations is further supported by a strong current ratio of 8.15. Consistent with the past quarters, it did not report any long-term debt at the end of the quarter under review.

What Ails Veracyte?

Macro Issues Hurt Growth: Veracyte’s operations are susceptible to macroeconomic challenges, such as ongoing interest rate increases and inflation in the United States and global markets, as well as evolving international trade policies and government actions relating to tariffs, among others. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and related political, military, and security conditions in and around Israel can disrupt its business operations and employees tied to the C2i Acquisition. All these can lead to a surge in the company’s production and operating costs as well.

Competitive Landscape: With several technological advancements being made in diagnostics, especially those that are based on genomic information, Veracyte is compelled to diversify its product offerings to include these new clinical applications to avoid reduced demand for its solutions. For Affirma, Veracyte faces competition from companies and academic institutions that use NGS technology or other methods to measure mutational markers such as BRAF and KRAS, along with numerous other mutations.

VCYT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veracyte’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1 cent to $1.67.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $577.5 million. This suggests a 11.7% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Envista NVST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.3%, well ahead of the industry’s -1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 13.8% against the industry’s 3.8% fall in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Envista, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.7% compared with the industry’s 2.7% yield. Shares of the company have soared 41.9% against the industry’s 21.9% decline. NVST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s 0.7% decline. Shares of the company have dropped 8.8% compared with the industry’s 3.8% fall. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

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