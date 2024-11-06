Veracyte reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $115.9M, consensus $109.81M. “The strong momentum across our testing business continued during the third quarter as we delivered record revenue along with profitability and cash generation,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s (VCYT) chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunities for further market penetration for both Decipher and Afirma, to serve even more patients and their physicians. We also remain excited about our focused portfolio of strategic growth drivers. The Veracyte Diagnostics Platform is generating the data, insights and evidence to drive commercial success and sustained long-term growth.”

