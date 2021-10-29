Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shareholder returns have been incredible, earning 705% in 5 years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) share price has soared 705% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 11% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since it's been a strong week for Veracyte shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Veracyte wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Veracyte saw its revenue grow at 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 52% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Veracyte, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:VCYT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Veracyte shareholders gained a total return of 34% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 52% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Veracyte has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

