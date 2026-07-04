A Veracyte Insider Sold 24,000 Company Shares for $1.1 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Chief Accounting Officer Jonathan Wygant sold 24,000 shares on May 22, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$1.09 million at an average price around $45.40 per share.

This transaction reduced direct holdings by 34.57%, leaving 45,434 shares directly owned post-sale.

All shares were transacted via direct ownership; the activity involved option exercise with immediate disposition, and no indirect entities or trusts were involved.

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Jonathan Wygant, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), reported the exercise of 24,000 options and immediate open-market sale of the same number of shares for a total transaction value of approximately $1.09 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing dated May 27, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 24,000 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 45,434 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($45.40); post-transaction value based on May 22, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What is the nature of this transaction and how does the derivative context affect interpretation?

This event involved the exercise of 24,000 fully vested options, immediately followed by the sale of the resulting shares, which is a common mechanism for insiders to monetize awards without increasing outright equity exposure.

This event involved the exercise of 24,000 fully vested options, immediately followed by the sale of the resulting shares, which is a common mechanism for insiders to monetize awards without increasing outright equity exposure. How did this sale impact Jonathan Wygant's ownership position?

The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 34.57%, from approximately 69,000 shares to 45,434 shares, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings reported.

The transaction reduced his direct ownership by 34.57%, from approximately 69,000 shares to 45,434 shares, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings reported. How does the transaction size compare to past selling activity?

This was materially larger than his last disclosed open-market sale (10,920 shares in November 2025) and, given the shrinking holding base, constitutes a larger proportion of his available shares.

This was materially larger than his last disclosed open-market sale (10,920 shares in November 2025) and, given the shrinking holding base, constitutes a larger proportion of his available shares. What is the implication for future capacity and potential insider activity?

With just over half of the prior-year holding remaining, future sales are likely to be constrained by reduced share capacity unless new awards are granted or vested.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $541.74 million Net income (TTM) $88.01 million 1-year price change 74.15%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Veracyte offers genomic diagnostic tests for cancer and other diseases, including Afirma, Decipher, Prosigna, Percepta, Envisia, and Immunoscore, with a focus on thyroid, prostate, breast, lung, and colon cancers.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of molecular diagnostic tests and technology licensing, leveraging proprietary genomic classifiers and collaborative partnerships.

The company serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinical laboratories globally, targeting clinicians involved in cancer diagnosis and treatment decision-making.

Veracyte is a diagnostics company specializing in advanced genomic testing for oncology and other diseases. The company leverages proprietary technology and strategic collaborations to deliver diagnostic solutions that help reduce unnecessary procedures. Its diversified portfolio and global reach enable it to serve the precision diagnostics market.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 22 sale of 24,000 Veracyte shares by Chief Accounting Officer Jonathan Wygant came at a time when the stock was on an upward trajectory. Shares eventually reached a 52-week high of $60.91 at the end of June.

This transaction stemmed from Wygant exercising stock options, and then selling the resulting shares. The tactic is one commonly employed by executives.

Wygant executed a subsequent sale of 1,361 shares on June 2, although this transaction did not involve options, only the directly-owned holdings he maintained after his May 22 disposition. It brought his directly-held total to 44,073 shares post-transaction. It seems he was capitalizing on the rising stock price to capture additional gains following the May 22 event.

Veracyte shares are up because of stellar first-quarter earnings. it reported a strong 21% year-over-year sales increase to $139.1 million. Thanks to the excellent start to 2026, the company raised its full-year guidance to reflect 13% to 14% year-over-year growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.