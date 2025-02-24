Veracyte Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT):

Earnings: $5.11 million in Q4 vs. -$28.29 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Veracyte Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.95 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Revenue: $118.63 million in Q4 vs. $98.20 million in the same period last year.

