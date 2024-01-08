News & Insights

Markets
VCYT

Veracyte Expects Higher Q4, FY23 Revenue Better Than View; To Acquire C2i Genomics

January 08, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) Monday announced that it expects higher revenue for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 mainly due to growth of its Afirma and Decipher businesses. The expected revenue for both the periods comes in better than analysts' estimates. Also, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C2i Genomics.

For fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $95 million to $96 million, up 18% to 20% from last year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect it to be $89.91 million for the same period.

For fiscal year 2023, the company sees revenue of $358 million-$359 million, up 21% than last year, whereas analysts estimate it to be $352.78 million.

Further, the company said that it anticipates a revenue growth of 10% to 12% or $394 million to $402 million for fiscal year 2024.

The company also said that it will acquire C2i Genomics, a minimal residual disease detection company for an initial payment of $70 million in Veracyte shares and $25 million as milestone payment.

With this acquisition, the company intends to expand its expertise over cancer care field by developing its diagnostics platform with C2i's genome MRD capabilities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. In the pre-market activity, Veracyte's shares are climbing 1.05%, to $26 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCYT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.