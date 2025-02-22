VERACYTE Earnings Preview: Recent $VCYT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VERACYTE ($VCYT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $119,100,391 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

VERACYTE Insider Trading Activity

VERACYTE insiders have traded $VCYT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VCYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARIN EASTHAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,731 shares for an estimated $967,774 .

. REBECCA CHAMBERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,802 shares for an estimated $911,394 .

. ANNIE MCGUIRE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 18,699 shares for an estimated $823,178

ROBERT S EPSTEIN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $574,830

JONATHAN WYGANT (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,988 shares for an estimated $257,285 .

. MARC STAPLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,590 shares for an estimated $242,736 .

. JOHN LEITE (Chief Commercial Officer-CLIA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $208,567 .

. EVAN/ FA JONES sold 5,173 shares for an estimated $182,262

PHILLIP G. FEBBO (Chief Scientific & Med Officer) sold 3,934 shares for an estimated $173,447

VERACYTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of VERACYTE stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERACYTE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,016,170 of award payments to $VCYT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

