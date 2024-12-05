Veracyte downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Veracyte (VCYT) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $37, down from $38. The firm says Veracyte has been one of the top performing stocks within its diagnostics coverage year-to-date. While the company has a continued runway for growth ahead, on the margin Afirma growth will likely slow in 2025 due to high levels of penetration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

