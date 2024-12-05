Veracyte downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Veracyte (VCYT) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $37, down from $38. The firm says Veracyte has been one of the top performing stocks within its diagnostics coverage year-to-date. While the company has a continued runway for growth ahead, on the margin Afirma growth will likely slow in 2025 due to high levels of penetration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VCYT:
- Veracyte price target raised to $28 from $26 at Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley, Comerica upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Veracyte initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe on growth, margin potential
- Veracyte initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research
- Veracyte price target raised to $44 from $40 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.