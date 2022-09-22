Veracyte: Data Suggests Cancer Risk Classification Using Clinical Factors Alone May Be Suboptimal

(RTTNews) - Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) said new data show that the company's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier may help identify African American men with early, localized prostate cancer who are most likely to harbor more aggressive disease. The data from the VANDAAM Phase 2 study suggest that the genomic test may offer a robust improvement over clinical factors alone in risk-stratifying prostate cancer among African American men, which may help reduce disparities in prostate cancer outcomes.

"This study demonstrates that prostate cancer risk classification using clinical factors alone may be suboptimal and may underestimate African American men's risk of harboring aggressive disease," said Elai Davicioni, Veracyte's medical director, Urology.

