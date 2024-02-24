Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Price Target Increased by 30.61% to 31.47

The average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) has been revised to 31.47 / share. This is an increase of 30.61% from the prior estimate of 24.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.67% from the latest reported closing price of 47.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.17%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 43,161K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 5,450K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,650K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,507K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,915K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 50.84% over the last quarter.

