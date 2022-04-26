Vera Therapeutics Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.86, changing hands as low as $19.54 per share. Vera Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VERA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VERA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.30 per share, with $37.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.51.

