Vera Therapeutics partners with University of Michigan on NEPTUNE match project

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) is partnering with the University of Michigan on the Nephrotic Syndrome Study Network, NEPTUNE, Match project. NEPTUNE is a multicenter consortium of more than 30 North American academic centers that conducts clinical and translational research on kidney diseases that present as nephrotic syndrome. Through NEPTUNE Match, participants and their nephrologists receive information about clinical trials targeting mechanisms that match the participant’s molecular disease characteristics. In partnership with Vera Therapeutics, NEPTUNE Match will inform potential participants about the PIONEER study.

