Vera Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Vera Therapeutics (VERA) with an Overweight rating and $70 price target The firm says atacicept “sets a high bar” for B-cell agents in IgA nephropathy and is poised to capture $2B-plus sales, in an area of growing interest. Wells likes the Vera setup into major 2025 catalysts and sees a large opportunity for atacicept in the $10B IgAN market.

