Vera Therapeutics Inc - (VERA) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 22.10

The average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics Inc - (NASDAQ:VERA) has been revised to 22.10 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 19.55 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.39% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 38,771K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 5,450K shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing an increase of 48.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 194.64% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 96.03% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,417K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 109.04% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,757K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 22.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 147.21% over the last quarter.

