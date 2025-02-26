Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Reports 2024 Business Highlights and Financial Results; On Track for Phase 3 ORIGIN Trial Results and FDA Submission for Atacicept in IgA Nephropathy

Vera Therapeutics advances atacicept for autoimmune kidney diseases, targeting FDA approval by 2026 after ongoing clinical trials.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. announced progress on its clinical development of atacicept, an investigational therapy for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), with plans to announce results from the Phase 3 ORIGIN trial by Q2 2025 and submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2025. The company aims for a commercial launch in 2026, supported by a strengthened financial position with $640.9 million in cash as of December 31, 2024. In 2024, Vera received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for atacicept and reported significant positive data from earlier trials. The company also expanded its development pipeline to include other autoimmune kidney diseases and appointed several new executives to strengthen its leadership team. Vera's net loss for the year was $152.1 million, reflecting increased investments in research and development.

Potential Positives

On track to announce primary endpoint results from the pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN trial in IgA Nephropathy in 2Q 2025, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its lead product, atacicept.

Planned submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for accelerated approval to the U.S. FDA in 2H 2025, indicating progress towards commercial availability.

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation received for atacicept in IgAN, suggesting the therapy has the potential for significant clinical benefits over existing treatments.

Strengthened balance sheet with approximately $593.2 million in net proceeds from equity financings, providing financial support for ongoing clinical development and potential commercial launch.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly to $152.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $96.0 million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.

Operational cash flow used increased to $134.7 million in 2024 from $92.2 million in 2023, raising concerns about the company's cash management and sustainability.

Projected timeline for the BLA submission and commercial launch extends into 2026, indicating potential delays in bringing the product to market compared to earlier expectations.

FAQ

What is the primary endpoint result from the ORIGIN trial for atacicept?

The primary endpoint result from the ORIGIN trial is expected to be announced in Q2 2025.

When will Vera Therapeutics submit the BLA to the FDA?

A Biologics License Application for atacicept is planned for submission in the second half of 2025.

How is atacicept expected to change treatment for IgA Nephropathy?

Atacicept aims to change treatment standards in IgA Nephropathy by significantly improving patient outcomes.

What are the plans for atacicept's commercial launch?

A potential commercial launch of atacicept for IgA Nephropathy is anticipated in 2026 contingent on FDA approval.

What autoimmune diseases is atacicept being developed for?

Atacicept is being developed for multiple autoimmune kidney diseases, including IgAN, PMN, FSGS, and MCD.

$VERA Insider Trading Activity

$VERA insiders have traded $VERA stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARSHALL FORDYCE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 206,570 shares for an estimated $8,899,397 .

. BETH C SEIDENBERG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,476 shares for an estimated $1,416,726.

$VERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $VERA stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

On track to announce the primary endpoint result from the atacicept pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN trial in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) in 2Q 2025; BLA submission to the U.S. FDA for accelerated approval planned in 2H 2025





Expanded atacicept clinical development program in multiple autoimmune kidney diseases proceeding in 2025





Strengthened balance sheet to support clinical pipeline development, planned FDA submission, and potential 2026 commercial launch of atacicept for the treatment of IgAN













BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today reported its business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Vera is poised to change the standard of care in autoimmune diseases with atacicept, our investigational therapy, beginning with IgA nephropathy. We are on track to announce the primary endpoint result of the ORIGIN Phase 3 study in the second quarter of this year. We look forward to submitting a Biologics License Application (BLA) for this potential best-in-class therapy in the second half of this year. We are grateful to the study investigators and participants for their ongoing and enthusiastic participation in this program,” said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics. “In addition, over the past year we have made progress advancing our broader development pipeline, including additional potential indications for atacicept.”







Fiscal 2024 and Recent Business Highlights











Received



FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for atacicept in IgAN



Presented



positive data showing eGFR stabilization over 96 weeks in the ORIGIN Phase 2b clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024, and in a simultaneous peer-reviewed publication in the



Journal of the American Society of Nephrology





Initiated the ORIGIN Extend study, providing ORIGIN 2b/3 participants with extended access to atacicept and capturing longer-term safety and efficacy data



Announced an



expanded



development pipeline for atacicept across multiple autoimmune kidney diseases, including primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and minimal change disease (MCD) beginning in 2025



Acquired



exclusive rights for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases



Completed two equity financings in 2024, for a total of approximately $593.2 million in net proceeds, further bolstering the balance sheet ahead of potential regulatory submission and commercial launch



Appointed multiple industry veterans to the leadership team, including Robert Brenner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, William Turner as Chief Regulatory Officer, David Johnson as Chief Operating Officer, and Jason Carter as Chief Legal Officer, throughout 2024













Major Upcoming Milestones









Planned updates from the ongoing pivotal ORIGIN 3 trial:





Anticipate full enrollment in 2Q 2025





On track to announce the primary endpoint result in 2Q 2025







Plan to submit a BLA to the U.S. FDA in 2H 2025 for atacicept in IgAN for accelerated approval assuming supportive data; and would expect a PDUFA date and commercial launch in 2026



QM dose finding study initiating in 2025 to evaluate extended dosing



Plan to initiate the PIONEER trial in 2025, which would evaluate atacicept in expanded IgAN populations and anti-PLA2R positive PMN and anti-nephrin positive FSGS and MCD









Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024







For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a net loss of $152.1 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.75, compared to a net loss of $96.0 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.25, for the year ended December 31, 2023.





During the year ended December 31, 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $134.7 million, compared to $92.2 million for the same period last year.





Vera reported $640.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024, which the company believes to be sufficient to fund operations through potential approval and U.S. commercial launch of atacicept.







About Atacicept







Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN and lupus nephritis.





The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful proteinuria reductions and stabilization of eGFR versus placebo through 36 weeks. The safety profile during the randomized period was comparable between atacicept and placebo. Through 96 weeks, atacicept demonstrated further reductions in Gd-IgA1, hematuria, and proteinuria, as well as stabilization of eGFR reflecting a profile consistent with that of the general population without IgAN.





Atacicept has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of IgAN, which reflects the FDA’s determination that, based on an assessment of data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial, atacicept may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available therapies for patients with IgAN. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.







About Vera







Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. Vera also holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit



www.veratx.com









Forward-looking Statements









Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera’s plans to complete enrollment and to receive and report primary endpoint result in the Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 trial, to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA, and to potentially receive a PDUFA date, receive FDA approval for atacicept in IgAN and launch it commercially, and Vera’s ability to fund its operations through potential approval and U.S. commercial launch of atacicept. Because such statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “plan,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.











For more information, please contact:











Investor Contact:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors





212-915-2569







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:







Madelin Hawtin





LifeSci Communications







MHawtin@lifescicomms.com





















VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

















Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















(Unaudited)













































For the Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023







































Operating expenses:

























Research and development









$





126,172













$





78,225













General and administrative













40,998

















23,787













Total operating expenses













167,170

















102,012













Loss from operations













(167,170





)













(102,012





)









Other income, net













15,022

















6,023













Provision for income taxes













(1





)













(1





)









Net loss









$





(152,149





)









$





(95,990





)









Change in unrealized gain/loss on marketable securities













142

















251













Comprehensive loss









$





(152,007





)









$





(95,739





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









$





(2.75





)









$





(2.25





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to





common stockholders, basic and diluted













55,326,680

















42,707,072















































VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.













Condensed Balance Sheets













(in thousands)













(Unaudited)

























December 31,

























2024





















2023













































Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities





$





640,852













$





160,716

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,366

















11,307

















Total current assets









651,218

















172,023

















Operating lease right-of-use assets









3,372

















2,949

















Other noncurrent assets









1,091

















574

















Total assets





$





655,681













$





175,546











































Liabilities and stockholders' equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$





7,665













$





11,118

















Operating lease liabilities









1,483

















2,436

















Accrued expenses and other liabilities, current









16,223

















8,749

















Total current liabilities









25,371

















22,303

















Long-term debt









50,687

















49,877

















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









2,468

















1,395

















Accrued expenses and other liabilities, noncurrent









-

















286

















Total liabilities









78,526

















73,861

















Stockholders' equity

























Common stock









64

















44

















Additional paid-in-capital









1,037,948

















410,492

















Accumulated other comprehensive income









393

















251

















Accumulated deficit









(461,250





)













(309,102





)













Total stockholders' equity









577,155

















101,685

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





655,681













$





175,546







































