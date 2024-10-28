Vera Therapeutics announces $300M offering of Class A common stock

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) announced its plans to commence a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $300M of shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Vera. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co., Evercore ISI and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

