Vera Therapeutics announces $300M offering of Class A common stock

October 28, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) announced its plans to commence a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $300M of shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Vera. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co., Evercore ISI and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

