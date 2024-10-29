Vera Therapeutics 7.14M share Secondary priced at $42.00

The deal priced below last closing price of $42.97. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VERA:
- Vera Therapeutics Advances Atacicept with Promising Trial Results
- Vera Therapeutics announces $300M offering of Class A common stock
- Vera Therapeutics files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Vera Therapeutics price target raised to $64 from $56 at Guggenheim
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.