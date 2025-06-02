$VERA stock is up 58% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERA stock has now risen 58% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $198,041,948 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERA:
$VERA Insider Trading Activity
$VERA insiders have traded $VERA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARSHALL FORDYCE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 72,188 shares for an estimated $2,852,651.
$VERA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VERA stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,437,339 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,524,882
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 1,425,000 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,228,500
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 1,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,221,000
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,005,140 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,143,462
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 942,090 shares (+64.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,629,001
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 875,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,017,500
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 683,797 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,424,803
$VERA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
